WCCO-TV Rounds Out News Team

WCCO-TV Minneapolis has named two new news staffers to round out the team assembled by news director Jeff Kiernan, who joined the station in October.

John Daenzer, 10 p.m. executive producer at the station, has been upped to assistant news director. He replaces Bob Sabo, who left the station to join cross-town KSTP-TV.

Dana Benson, news director at Fox affiliate KMSP-TV, also Minneapolis, replaces Daenzer. He is no stranger to the station, having worked there from 1980 until 1991.