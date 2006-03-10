WCCO Tops Headliners

The Press Club of Atlantic City has given out its National Headliner Awards for journalistic excellence.

Among the highlights in the TV category: WCCO-TV Minneapolis won the Grand Award for the best of the best in the category for The Last Flagraiser, a 30-minute documentary about the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima and one of the men--the last surviving--who helped lift it.

In the network health reporting category it was a sweep for CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta for stories on memory, murder, and a killer flu, while NBC's Brian Williams was saluted for his Katrina coverage in a category devoted solely to hurricane stories.

The awards will be presented May 20, 2006 in Atlantic City.

Following are all the TV awards, taken from the Press Club of Atlantic City Web site



BROADCAST OR CABLE TELEVISION STATIONS



Best Newscast



First Place: KIRO, Seattle, WA, Helen Swenson

“KIRO-7 Eyewitness News”

Second Place: WJW, Cleveland, OH

Greg Easterly, Andy Fishman & Jessica Bates

“10 p.m. Newscast”

Third Place: WTAE, Pittsburgh, PA

Richard Cook, Roberta Petterson & Matthew Hilk

“Action News at 5”



Coverage of a Breaking News Event



First Place: KIRO, Seattle, WA

Helen Swenson & Staff

“Eastside Pursuit”



Second Place: KPNX, Pheonix, AZ

Garrett Wichmann, Mike Warner

“MLK Fights”



Third Place: WTAE, Pittsburgh, PA

Tricia Drzal, Roberta Petterson, Bob Longo

“Downtown Under Water”



Continuing Coverage of a Single News Event



First Place: WJW, Cleveland, OH

Bill Sheil, Jack Shea & Bill Martin

“Kids in Cages: The Untold Story”



Second Place: WTAE, Pittsburgh, PA

Bob Longo Matthew Hilk & Roberta Petterson

“Towboat Tragedy”



Third Place: WSMV, Nashville, TN

Nancy Amons, Zina Bauman, Cam Cornelius & Dave Brasells

“Guardrails”



Feature, Sports or Human Interest Story



First Place: KDFW, Dallas, TX

Steve Noviello, Jeremy Pollard & Michael Tew

“Wingman”



Second Place: WTAE, Pittsburgh, PA

Wendy Bell, Eric Hinnebusch & Kendall Cross

“Crazy Cure-Alls”



Third Place: WTHR, Indianapolis, IN

Scott Swan & Steve Rhodes

“I’m Not Missing Anything”



Public Service



First Place: CLTV, Chicago, IL

Bob Arya

“Uniform Concerns”



Second Place: WEWS, Cleveland, OH

Duane Pohlman, Dorian Thompson & Dave Arnold

“Dumping on Ohio”



Third Place: KTVT, Dallas, TX

Dr. Mona Khanna, Kent Chapline & Steve Maudlin

“Diagnosis Cancer: How to Find Your Way”



Documentary or Series of Reports



First Place & GRAND AWARD - TELEVISION: WCCO, Minneapolis, MN

Tom Aviles, Lino Rulli & David Schechter

“The Last Flagraiser”



Second Place: News 12 Long Island, Woodbury, N.Y.

Virginia Huie, Dave Garden & Brian Endres

“Last Letters Home”



Third Place: News 12 New Jersey, Edison, N.J.

Walt Kane, Bill Schlosser & Anthony Cocco

“Rebuilding Asbury Park”



Investigative Reporting

First Place: WJW, Cleveland, OH

Tom Merriman, Mark DeMarino & Dave Hollis

“School Bus Bloat”



Second Place: KIRO, Seattle, WA

Chris Halsne, Bill Benson & David Weed

“Brains For Sale”



Third Place: KGO, San Francisco, CA

Dan Noyes, Beth Ramsey & Lynn Friedman

“The Body Show”



Business and Consumer Reporting



First Place: WNBC, New York, N.Y.

Chuck Scarborough, Emily Smolar, Brian Quinn & John Gonzalez

“Santiago Solution?”



Second Place: KIRO, Seattle, WA

Wayne Havrelly, Bob Branom & Brian Doerflinger

“Charity Abuse”



Third Place: CBS 5, San Francisco, CA

CBS 5 Consumer Watch

“On The Hook”



Health Reporting

First Place: WTAE, Pittsburgh, PA

Jim Parsons, Kendall Cross & Mike Lazorko

“Dying to Breathe”



Second Place: KCTV, Kansas City, KS

Carolyn Long, Ken Ullery & Sam Zeff

“Hospital Costs”



Third Place: KING, Seattle, WA

Joan Kinsey, Jean Enersen

“Breast Cancer: Winning the Battle”





BROADCAST TELEVISION NETWORKS, CABLE NETWORKS AND SYNDICATORS



Best Newscast



First Place: NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams

“Hurricane Katrina: New Orleans in Turmoil”



Second Place: CNN

“Paula Zahn Now: Jet Blue Plane/Toronado/Hurricane Rita”

Third Place: No award given



Coverage of a Major News Event

First Place: ABC News: Good Morning America

“Tsunami Zone”



Second Place: NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams

“London Terror Bombings”



Third Place: NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams

“The Death of Pope John Paul, II”



Continuing Coverage of a Major News Event



First Place: NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams

“Tsunami: A Disaster Unfolds”



Second Place: NBC Nightly News

“The Pakistan Earthquake

”

Third Place: CNN

“Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: From the Quake Zone”



Feature, Sports or Human Interest Story



First Place: ABC News: Good Morning America

“You Changed My Life”



Second Place: ABC News: Primetime Live

“Talking to Animals”



Third Place: CNN

“A Lesson Before Dying”



Documentary or Series of Reports



First Place: CNN Presents

“Autism is a World”



Second Place: MSNBC

“Coming Home”



Third Place: CNN Presents

“Egypt: A Test Case for Democracy”



Investigative Reporting



First Place: ABC News 20/20

“Cruelty to Owners”



Second Place: NBC Nightly News

“The Terror Money Trail”



Third Place: CNN

“Ford Fires”



News Magazine Program



First Place: ABC News 20/20

“Crystal Meth 911”



Second Place: ABC News 20/20

“Where Do They Belong”



Third Place: California Connected

Marley Klaus

“California Connected”



Business and Consumer Reporting



First Place: NOW on PBS

“The Broken Promise”



Second Place: CNN

“Paula Zahn Now: Generic Drugs”



Third Place: Bloomberg News

“GM Retooling an American Icon”

Hurricane Coverage



First Place: NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams

“After the Storm: The Long Road Back”



Second Place: CNN

“Hurricane Katrina and the Aftermath”



Third Place: NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams

“Hurricane Katrina Coverage

”

Health Reporting

First Place: CNN

“Dr. Sanjay Gupta Primetime Special: Killer Flu; A Breath Away”



Second Place: CNN

“Dr. Sanjay Gupta Primetime Special: Memory”



Third Place: CNN

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Primetime Special: Anatomy of a Murder”

