WCCO replaces McDaniel

After five years, Jan McDaniel is out as vice president and general manager at WCCO-TV Minneapolis.

Rene LaSpina, who had an extremely successful tenure at mid-market New York Times-owned station WNEP-TV Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pa. has replaced her. Station staff said the move came as a surprise. McDaniel had come up through CBS as a newswriter and producer before running KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kan.

She made her announcement to staff at a meeting Monday morning and then left the station.

LaSpina was introduced to the staff at a meeting Monday afternoon by station group head Fred Reynolds. A Scranton native, she had a long history in sales and marketing at WNEP-TV before taking the top job in 1997.

