WCCO replaces McDaniel
After five years, Jan McDaniel is out as vice president and general manager at WCCO-TV Minneapolis.
Rene LaSpina, who had an extremely successful tenure at mid-market New York Times-owned station WNEP-TV Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pa. has replaced her. Station staff said the move came as a surprise. McDaniel had come up through CBS as a newswriter and producer before running KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kan.
She made her announcement to staff at a meeting Monday morning and then left the station.
LaSpina was introduced to the staff at a meeting Monday afternoon by station group head Fred Reynolds. A Scranton native, she had a long history in sales and marketing at WNEP-TV before taking the top job in 1997.
- Dan Trigoboff
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.