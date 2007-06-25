WCBS Unveils New Late Crew

A new anchor duo makes its debut on WCBS New York at 11 p.m. Monday night (June 25). Chris Wragge and Kristine Johnson, paired months ago for the noon and 5 p.m. newscasts, join forces to deliver the late newscast.





Wragge came to the CBS O&O as a sportscaster, replacing Warner Wolf, while Johnson came from Early Today at NBC.

Wragge and Johnson replace Jim Rosenfield and Dana Tyler, who pick up the noon newscast in addition to their current 6 p.m. newscast duties.