WCBS-TV GM Exits For WNYW

Lew Leone, president and GM of WCBS-TV New York, resigned Monday to join Fox's WNYW-TV there as VP and GM.

He replaces Jim Clayton and reports to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

Leone had been president and GM of WCBS since July 2002. He had been VP of sales at WNBC before that, working for station GM Dennis Swanson..

When Swanson moved over to take the reins of the CBS O&Os, he tapped Leone to run WCBS-TV, the group's flagship station.