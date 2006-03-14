Trending

WCBS Names Local Sales Manager

By

Vincent McCarthy, local sales manager for Viacom's KCAL  Los Angeles, has been named national sales manager for co-owned WCBS New York.

He starts his new post March 27. It will be a homecoming for the native New Yorker, who used to work as an account executive at CBS TV.

He has been local sales manager at KCAL since 2004.