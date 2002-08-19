WCBS names Doctor news director

There were still more key changes in CBS station management Monday, as the group replaced

Joel Cheatwood as WCBS-TV news director with Dianne Doctor, who has been

news director at Swanson's former shop, top-rated WNBC(TV).

The station group said Cheatwood will continue with the group overseeing news

research and special projects -- a job description likely to continue the

speculation about Cheatwood's future with the group that began when Swanson took

over.

WCBS-TV general manager Lew Leone -- who only last month left the NBC group

along with new Viacom Inc. executive vice president Dennis Swanson, who had been

Doctor's GM at WNBC -- called Doctor "a proven news executive who

played a key role in leading NewsChannel 4 to the top of the ratings in New

York."

Since Swanson's defection to CBS, WNBC had brought back Dan Forman as station

manager with news oversight -- he had left the station to run news at

WABC-TV.

Sources at WNBC had said at the time, though, that Doctor and Forman had

worked well together in the past and that Forman's return would not cause Doctor

to leave.