WBZ-TV teams up with RCN
RCN Corp. will rebroadcast WBZ-TV Boston's morning and evening newscasts
under a new deal between the cable operator and the CBS-owned station.
RCN will rebroadcast one hour of the morning news and evening news, as well
as other locally originating news and sports programming, such as Sports
Final and News Conference.
No cash is involved in the deal, WBZ-TV said.
