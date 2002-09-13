WB's Family Affair debut scores high

The WB Television Network's Family Affair, which was accompanied by a sneak peek at the

new Harry Potter movie, scored a 4.7 Nielsen Media Research rating/8 share and was the

network's fourth-highest comedy debut ever.

Family Affair had the second-best Thursday debut for the network

after Charmed on Oct. 4, 2001.

The show also posted a 55 percent increase in the time period over last

year's Popstars 2.