The WB’s fall to start early

The WB Television Network will launch four of its six new shows prior to the official start of

the fall season Sunday, Sept. 21.

New sitcoms Steve Harvey’s Big Time and Run of the House

premiere Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively, with

Harvey getting a one-hour launch.

All About the Andersons, based on the life and comedy of Anthony

Anderson, kicks off Friday, Sept. 12, just after a one-hour premiere of

Reba.

And Holly Robinson Peete returns to The WB in Like Family Friday,

Sept. 19.

The WB’s two biggest new fall shows -- One Tree Hill and Tarzan

--premiere later.

One Tree Hill -- a show The WB hopes will replace Dawson’s Creek --

launches Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m., following Gilmore Girls.

The marketing machines at The WB will take a rest before launching

Tarzan, The WB’s most talked-about new show due to the hunkiness of its

lead, Travis Fimmel.

Tarzan premieres Sunday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m., following Charmed.