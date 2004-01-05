WBRE-TV Videographer Charged with Porn Possession

Jeff Holloway, 29, a news videographer at WBRE-TV Wilkes-Barre, Pa., has been suspended after being arrested and charged with possession of child pornography on his home computer. In addition, he was charged with taking nude photos of a 14-year-old girl.

Holloway, the target of a three-month investigation, says he is innocent. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week. In a statement, WBRE-TV VP/GM Larry Herbster pledged the station’s cooperation in any further investigation of the case, but news department staffers were not commenting on the story beyond confirming that it was true.