WBOC fires back in DTV-interference battle

The high-profile skirmish over alleged digital-TV interference to an analog

station raged on last week.

WBOC-TV Salisbury, Md., which brought the original complaint to the Federal

Communications Commission, filed a reply July 3 to the June 21 reply of

noncommercial WHRO-DT Hampton Roads, Va.

WHRO had told the FCC that it had complied with the agency's regulations,

that WBOC-TV had not demonstrated a reception problem that required FCC

intervention and that even if it had, 'there is no legal basis for the FCC to

declare WHRO-DT to be `at fault'... so long as WHRO-DT's facilities are in

compliance with FCC rules.'

In a 98-page document, WBOC-TV's attorneys argued that WHRO's response is

wrong 'as a matter of policy and law' and 'does not make sense.'

WBOC-TV submitted additional evidence of harm, including interference

reports, electronic mails, charts and a sworn statement from a Comcast Corp.

executive saying that the MSO 'has observed significant levels of interference

with WBOC-TV's signal from late April through the present' (July 3), and that

'over 2,000 complaints regarding WBOC-TV's picture' have been received from

cable viewers.

Some feared that the battle between a couple of stations on the Maryland and

Virginia shores could be the first volley in a protracted war.

'I think it's inevitable that there are going to be a lot of these problems,

and a lot of it was predicted,' said William Meintel, president of Chantilly,

Va.-based TechWare, which created the software the FCC used to make the

digital-TV-propagation tables.

'We just haven't seen it because there aren't a lot of stations on the air

and an even smaller number on-air at their full power,' he added. 'And I think

that once these stations start firing up with their full-power signals, we'll

see a lot of interference to NTSC [National Television Systems Committee], and

it may be worse than what was originally predicted.'