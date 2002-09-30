The WBBM-TV shuffle

WBBM-TV Chicago's new news director, Carol Fowler, has named Stacia Dubin to

co-anchor the 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. news with Michael Ayala.

Dubin will also join Mary Ann Childers as co-anchor at 11 a.m., and Ayala

will now report at 11 a.m., as well, specializing in the courts and criminal

justice. Ayala is a lawyer.

Childers and Antonio Mora will co-anchor at 4:30 p.m.

Vince Gerasole, who has been anchoring there, will now be a general

assignment reporter.

Tracy Townsend will continue to anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with Mora and will

do more reporting on education.

Mora will continue to co-anchor the 10 p.m. newscast with Linda

MacLennan.