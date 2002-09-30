The WBBM-TV shuffle
WBBM-TV Chicago's new news director, Carol Fowler, has named Stacia Dubin to
co-anchor the 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. news with Michael Ayala.
Dubin will also join Mary Ann Childers as co-anchor at 11 a.m., and Ayala
will now report at 11 a.m., as well, specializing in the courts and criminal
justice. Ayala is a lawyer.
Childers and Antonio Mora will co-anchor at 4:30 p.m.
Vince Gerasole, who has been anchoring there, will now be a general
assignment reporter.
Tracy Townsend will continue to anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with Mora and will
do more reporting on education.
Mora will continue to co-anchor the 10 p.m. newscast with Linda
MacLennan.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.