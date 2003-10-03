WBBM-TV Hiring Spree Continues

WBBM-TV vice president and news director Carol Fowler continues to staff up, including grabbing folks from the surrounding competition.

Diann Burns, formerly WLS-TV Chicago’s co-anchor, has been hired as co-anchor of the station’s new 6 p.m. newscast -- which launches Oct. 13 -- as well as for the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts.

In addition, Mark Zonca, a news writer (and husband of weekend meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, for those who follow such things), has been upped to 6 p.m. producer.

In the past few weeks, Fowler hired two former colleagues from her days atop WGN-TV Chicago: Caryn Brooks as executive producer of the 10 p.m. news and Monica Teague as senior producer.