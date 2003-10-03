WBBM-TV Hiring Spree Continues
WBBM-TV vice president and news director Carol Fowler continues to staff up, including grabbing folks from the surrounding competition.
Diann Burns, formerly WLS-TV Chicago’s co-anchor, has been hired as co-anchor of the station’s new 6 p.m. newscast -- which launches Oct. 13 -- as well as for the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts.
In addition, Mark Zonca, a news writer (and husband of weekend meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, for those who follow such things), has been upped to 6 p.m. producer.
In the past few weeks, Fowler hired two former colleagues from her days atop WGN-TV Chicago: Caryn Brooks as executive producer of the 10 p.m. news and Monica Teague as senior producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.