WBBM fires 10
WBBM-TV Chicago has fired 10 employees, including two executive producers,
and it is expected to replace several of those employees with new staffers while
revamping the newsroom. Some of the positions will also be redesigned.
The station had no comment on the dismissals, but an internal memo from news
director Carol Fowler did, briefly, comment, "It was a difficult day, but
one that we felt was necessary to move forward in rebuilding the station."
Sources told Broadcasting & Cable more staff changes may be
coming, but some dismissals will be more difficult because they involve
employees protected by union contracts.
