WBBM fires 10

WBBM-TV Chicago has fired 10 employees, including two executive producers,

and it is expected to replace several of those employees with new staffers while

revamping the newsroom. Some of the positions will also be redesigned.

The station had no comment on the dismissals, but an internal memo from news

director Carol Fowler did, briefly, comment, "It was a difficult day, but

one that we felt was necessary to move forward in rebuilding the station."

Sources told Broadcasting & Cable more staff changes may be

coming, but some dismissals will be more difficult because they involve

employees protected by union contracts.