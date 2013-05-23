WBAL Raises Money for Tornado Relief
Hearst-owned WBAL-TV, the NBC affiliate in Baltimore, raised
over $100,000 in only nine hours on Wednesday evening to help victims of the
Oklahoma tornadoes.
According to the station, it partnered with the Chesapeake
region of the Red Cross on a phone bank staffed by volunteers and newsroom personnel.
The phones were open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday
morning from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., raising $110,000.
The effort was promoted in the station's 5, 6
and 11 p.m. newscasts.
