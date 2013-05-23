WBAL Raises Money for Tornado Relief

Hearst-owned WBAL-TV, the NBC affiliate in Baltimore, raised

over $100,000 in only nine hours on Wednesday evening to help victims of the

Oklahoma tornadoes.

According to the station, it partnered with the Chesapeake

region of the Red Cross on a phone bank staffed by volunteers and newsroom personnel.

The phones were open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday

morning from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., raising $110,000.

The effort was promoted in the station's 5, 6

and 11 p.m. newscasts.