WBAL news executive dies
Jeffrey Abrams, 46, director of news operations at WBAL-TV Baltimore, died of
an apparent heart attack last week while jogging near his home in Woodbine, Md.,
according to local sources.
Abrams supervised a team of videographers and technical staff for the
Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc.-owned station, where he had worked since 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Joan; two children; a brother; and a
sister.
