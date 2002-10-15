WBAL news executive dies

Jeffrey Abrams, 46, director of news operations at WBAL-TV Baltimore, died of

an apparent heart attack last week while jogging near his home in Woodbine, Md.,

according to local sources.

Abrams supervised a team of videographers and technical staff for the

Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc.-owned station, where he had worked since 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; two children; a brother; and a

sister.