WBAL Adds Weekend Morning Anchor
WBAL-TV Baltimore is adding Theo Hayes to its news team.
Hayes, most recently a morning anchor at WMBF-TV Myrtle Beach, S.C., will anchor the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts for the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate and report for the station's newscasts during the week.
Hayes’ resume includes anchor-reporter stints in Texas, Wisconsin, California and Kansas, according to WBAL.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.