WB100+ Group Fattens Programming Lineup

The WB 100+ station group's programming slate is getting full, adding HBO's Sex and the City, Twentieth Television's Century 19 movie package and New Line's Twilight Zone to its schedule.

Sex and the City, distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, will start airing on the 109 cable-distributed TV stations in fall 2005. New Line's Twilight Zone, which aired on UPN in one-hour shows last year, will appear on weekends starting fall 2004 as a companion to off-net runs of Twentieth's Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

Finally, Twentieth's movie package, which includes movies such as Moulin Rouge, Daredevil, Ice Age, Unfaithful, Planet of the Apes, X-Men and Antwone Fisher, begins its run on the station group in July 2004 and runs through 2010.

In addition, the WB 100+ renewed Warner Bros.' Will & Grace and Twentieth's Cops, which the group this fall paired with Sony's King of Queens in late-night to try and attract male viewers.

In fall 2005, WB 100+ will add Twentieth's The Bernie Mac Show

to its schedule.