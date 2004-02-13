The WB Wants to Be Big Man on Campus

The WB hopes the latest reality project from Mike Fleiss, Big Man on Campus, will bring big ratings to the network. The WB has ordered six episodes of the dating show set at a yet-to-be determined university.

Fleiss, executive producer of ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, also does HighSchool Reunion for The WB. Season two of that show is ready to go in March and production is completed on season three.

With The WB’s ratings down this year, and reality popping all over other networks’ schedules, the network is working on bringing more reality to its prime time.