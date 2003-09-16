WB, Verizon Team Up for Smallville
The WB Television Network is partnering with Verizon Wireless to promote
its highest-rated show, Smallville.
Under terms of the deal, Verizon Wireless will deliver exclusive
Smallville content -- such as polls, alerts, trivia and photos -- to
its customers.
The promotion ends with a sweepstakes, and viewers can
enter the contest at www.TheWb.com/Verizonwireless
.
Prizes will include a trip for two to the Smallville set in Vancouver,
British Columbia; a Verizon Wireless "VX6000" camera phone with a $100 Verizon Wireless gift
certificate; and Smallville’s first season on DVD.
The promotion will lead into the show’s third season premiere Oct. 1 at 8
p.m.
The WB has been aggressive in developing relationships with corporate
partners, working in close concert with PepsiCo Inc. on this summer’s Pepsi
Smash and last Sunday night’s Pepsi Play for a Billion.
