WB, Verizon Team Up for Smallville

The WB Television Network is partnering with Verizon Wireless to promote

its highest-rated show, Smallville.

Under terms of the deal, Verizon Wireless will deliver exclusive

Smallville content -- such as polls, alerts, trivia and photos -- to

its customers.

The promotion ends with a sweepstakes, and viewers can

enter the contest at www.TheWb.com/Verizonwireless

.

Prizes will include a trip for two to the Smallville set in Vancouver,

British Columbia; a Verizon Wireless "VX6000" camera phone with a $100 Verizon Wireless gift

certificate; and Smallville’s first season on DVD.

The promotion will lead into the show’s third season premiere Oct. 1 at 8

p.m.

The WB has been aggressive in developing relationships with corporate

partners, working in close concert with PepsiCo Inc. on this summer’s Pepsi

Smash and last Sunday night’s Pepsi Play for a Billion.