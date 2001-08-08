WB unwraps fall sked

The WB announced its fall premiere schedule Wednesday, a schedule that includes the Oct. 16 debut of new series Smallville.

The WB will start rolling out its 2001-2002 lineup on Friday, Sept. 14, with the debuts of three new comedies; Maybe It's Me (8:30 p.m.), Reba (9:00) and Raising Dad (9:30). Sabrina, the Teenage Witch will start its second season on The WB at 8 p.m. that night.

On Monday Sept. 14, 7th Heaven returns at 8 p.m. and Angel moves into its new 9 p.m. timeslot. Charmed will return with a 2-hour season-opener on Sept. 27. New reality series Lost in the U.S.A. will debut Sunday Sept. 30 and Dawson's Creek and Felicity will get going on Oct. 3.

Popstars moves into its new Thursday night slot on Oct. 4 with a one-hour premiere at 8 p.m. and the rest of the network's new Sunday night lineup will debut Oct. 7. The Steve Harvey Show returns at 8 p.m. on Sundays, followed by new comedy Men, Women & Dogs at 8:30, Nikki in a new slot at 9 p.m. and newcomer Off Centre at 9:30. Gilmore Girls will return on Oct. 9 with a two-hour episode. - Joe Schlosser