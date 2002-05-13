The WB unveils fall schedule

The WB Television Network's new schedule is out there.

Here it is.

Monday:

Seventh Heaven at 8 p.m., followed by a new drama with Treat

Williams called Everwood at 9 p.m.

Tuesday:

Gilmore Girls at 8 p.m., followed by Smallville.

Wednesday:

Dawson's Creek at 8 p.m., followed by the new Birds of

Prey (think Bat Girl).

Thursday:

Two new comedies kick the night off, starting with a redo of 1960s sitcom Family Affair, starring Tim Curry. At 8:30 p.m., a new show

from former NBC Entertainment president Warren Littlefield called Do

Over will air. The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Off Centre air from 9

p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday:

The night kicks off at 8 p.m. with the new What I Like About

You, starring Amanda Bynes. The returning Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Reba

follow, and the night wraps with a new Latino comedy, Greetings from

Tucson.

Sunday:

At 7 p.m., the network will program repeats of Gilmore Girls

(as it did with Seventh Heaven a few years back) packaged as Gilmore

Girls: Beginnings. Charmed is at 8 p.m. and Angel is at 9 p.m.