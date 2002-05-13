The WB unveils fall schedule
The WB Television Network's new schedule is out there.
Here it is.
Monday:
Seventh Heaven at 8 p.m., followed by a new drama with Treat
Williams called Everwood at 9 p.m.
Tuesday:
Gilmore Girls at 8 p.m., followed by Smallville.
Wednesday:
Dawson's Creek at 8 p.m., followed by the new Birds of
Prey (think Bat Girl).
Thursday:
Two new comedies kick the night off, starting with a redo of 1960s sitcom Family Affair, starring Tim Curry. At 8:30 p.m., a new show
from former NBC Entertainment president Warren Littlefield called Do
Over will air. The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Off Centre air from 9
p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday:
The night kicks off at 8 p.m. with the new What I Like About
You, starring Amanda Bynes. The returning Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Reba
follow, and the night wraps with a new Latino comedy, Greetings from
Tucson.
Sunday:
At 7 p.m., the network will program repeats of Gilmore Girls
(as it did with Seventh Heaven a few years back) packaged as Gilmore
Girls: Beginnings. Charmed is at 8 p.m. and Angel is at 9 p.m.
