The WB turns a profit

The WB Television Network has joined the elite ranks of profitable broadcast-television

networks, coming in at $50 million in the black in the fourth quarter of 2002,

said Brad Turell, executive vice president of communications for Turner

Broadcasting System Inc., at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Hollywood Saturday.

Besides The WB, only NBC and CBS of the "Big Six" TV nets showed a profit.

"The WB is also the only network to show across-the-board growth," Turell

said, pointing to ratings that showed The WB coming in second only to NBC in

females 12 through 34 and females 18 through 34 in the top 50 TV markets during

November sweeps.

Executives from The WB were crowing at the press tour about the stellar

ratings last week of the network's two new reality series, High School

Reunion and The Surreal Life.

Still, Jordan Levin, The WB's president of entertainment, said that while

people at the network were a little giddy over the ratings performance of the

two shows, The WB will always prioritize scripted programming.

"Reality shows are not series that create long-term, emotional relationships"

that viewers keep coming back for, Levin said.

Levin expects the network's teen hit, Dawson's Creek, to go off the

air after this season, but he said NBC's $10 million-per-episode deal to keep

Friends for another year shows that anything can happen.

"Dawson's is one of our best performers this season, but the cast

wants to exit the show with grace," Levin said.

The WB had the most surprising fall season of any broadcast network, but

it is still making some scheduling changes going into midseason.

In late February or early March, The WB will begin to air

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach's Grounded for Life, which the network purchased

after Fox declined to place a full-season order for the show.

The show likely will air on Friday nights, and the producers will have 16 new

episodes for the network after Fox aired three this fall.

Martial-arts drama Black Sash, starring Russell Wong, is the only new

scripted show the network has announced for midseason.

The show, produced by Mike Tollin and Brian Robbins, is expected to premiere

in March on Sundays at 9 p.m., where High School Reunion airs now and

Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff Angel previously aired.

Levin is the first to admit that the traditional sitcom format is going

through tough times on network TV, and in an answer to that, The WB has planned an

improvisational sketch show called On the Spot for midseason.

The legendary Tim Conway tops a cast that includes Jeff B. Davis, who has

appeared on Whose Line Is It Anyway?; former members of improv comic

troupe The Groundlings; Jordan Black, also of E! Entertainment Television's Star Dates; Mindy

Sterling of the three Austin Powers movies; and Michael Hitchcock, also of

Christopher Guest films Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman.

Other cast members are Erinn Carter, Arden Myrin, Lance Barber, Lindsey

Stoddart and Dweezil Zappa as the band leader.

Robert Cohen -- who has written for The Ben Stiller Show, The

Simpsons, The Wonder Years and Just Shoot Me -- created the show

and executive-produces.

Also coming up on The WB is a two-hour movie, The Lone Ranger, a backdoor

series pilot the network so far has found too expensive to produce as a regular

show.

Contributing to the pilot's expense was $27,000 the network spent trying to

figure out a mask that would work best for the title character.

With some models showing too much of the main character's face and others not

enough, it ultimately took three WB executives to select the final costume -- a

process even Levin admitted was a little ridiculous.

"You've heard the one about three network executives?" he said last weekend

while talking to a group of reporters. The Lone Ranger will air Feb.

26, the last night of that round of sweeps.

Another new show in development at The WB are a spinoff of The Gilmore Girls

featuring the character of Jess Mariano, played by Milo Ventimiglia.

The show, which doesn't yet have a title, will be created and executive-produced by The Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino, Levin said.

The WB also plans to bring back Steve Harvey to produce and star in an

unscripted prime-time variety/talk show. The show will feature Harvey

interacting with regular people who have unusual, unique talents.

Harvey appeared on The WB in a self-titled show for six seasons. He has his

own drive-time radio program and formerly was the host of Showtime at the

Apollo.

Attempting to capitalize on the success of Smallville, which looks at

Superman's young life, two other shows in development at The WB are a series

about a young MacGyver and another about a young Tarzan.

And this summer, The WB will air the tentatively titled Live from

Tomorrow, a show that will air no

advertisements, financing itself only with product placement.