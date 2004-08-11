WB Taps Drama Execs

In The WB Television Network's first major staff change since David Janollari took over as president of entertainment, Maria Grasso becomes senior vice president of drama development and Clay Spencer joins the network as VP of drama development.

Grasso has been vice president of drama development at The WB, where she developed Everwood, One Tree Hill and Summerland, as well as upcoming dramas Jack & Bobby and The Mountain.

Spencer comes to The WB from the Greenblatt Janollari Studio, where he was vice president of development and production. Spencer also worked on HBO's Six Feet Under and UPN's Eve. Prior to joining Greenblatt Janollari, Spencer worked at Paramount Network Television.