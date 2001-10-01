WB suing Ovitz for reality flop

The WB is suing Michael Ovitz' troubled Artists Television Group over the failed production of reality show Lost in the USA.

WB executives filed suit in Los Angeles late last week seeking just over $1 million that the network fronted to ATG producers for the reality series. Lost in the USA was expected to debut this season on The WB, but because of ATG's financial woes the series was cancelled before making it to air.

The WB was forced late this summer to fill the void left by Lost in the USA on Sunday nights with repeats of TBS series Ripley's Believe it or Not. ATG and The WB had no comment. - Joe Schlosser