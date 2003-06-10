The WB slates Pepsi Smash

The WB Television Network's Pepsi Smash, a one-hour live-music show, will premiere Wednesday, July 16 at 9 p.m., the network said Tuesday.

The show will feature acts such as Beyonce, Evanescence, Michelle Branch, Foo

Fighters, Ashanti, Fabolous and Mya, and as many as five acts will appear on

each show.

Between acts, the show will get personal with segments on the artists.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will executive-produce, tapping into

his experience producing the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show, the 2002MTV Movie Awards and The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.