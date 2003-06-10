Trending

The WB slates Pepsi Smash

By

The WB Television Network's Pepsi Smash, a one-hour live-music show, will premiere Wednesday, July 16 at 9 p.m., the network said Tuesday.

The show will feature acts such as Beyonce, Evanescence, Michelle Branch, Foo
Fighters, Ashanti, Fabolous and Mya, and as many as five acts will appear on
each show.

Between acts, the show will get personal with segments on the artists.

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will executive-produce, tapping into
his experience producing the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show, the 2002MTV Movie Awards and The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.