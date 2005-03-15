WB Slates Drescher Sitcom
There was something appropriate about The WB Television Network's announcement of a new show on the same day ratings were coming in for Monday night's Nanny 9/11 (Fox) and Supernanny (ABC).
THe WB is launching a sitcom, Living with Fran, featuring former Nanny star Fran Drescher.
The show, which debuts Friday, April 8, at 8:30, is about a divorced woman whose new boyfriend is not that much older than her 21-year-old son.
Living with Fran is from Regency Television, with Drescher one of the exeuctive producers.
