WB Slates Drescher Sitcom

There was something appropriate about The WB Television Network's announcement of a new show on the same day ratings were coming in for Monday night's Nanny 9/11 (Fox) and Supernanny (ABC).

THe WB is launching a sitcom, Living with Fran, featuring former Nanny star Fran Drescher.

The show, which debuts Friday, April 8, at 8:30, is about a divorced woman whose new boyfriend is not that much older than her 21-year-old son.

Living with Fran is from Regency Television, with Drescher one of the exeuctive producers.