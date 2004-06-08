WB Shuffles Sked Slightly

The WB Television Network is literally moving a mountain to get its fall schedule right.

The network is shifting half-hour comedies Blue Collar TV and Drew Carey's Green Screen Show from Wednesday at 8 and 8:30, respectively, to Thursday nights at the same time to make way for young-targetted drama, The Mountain, which moves from Thursday into the Wednesday 8-9 slot.

WB CEO Jordan Levin said the moves were counterprogramming to schedule shifts elsewhere.

Specifically, The WB had seen an opportunity to counterprogram the Thursday hour--Sitcom Joey on NBC, and reality shows Survivor on CBS and Extreme Makeover on ABC--when it initially scheduled The Mountain. Fox two days later announced it was slating its own popular young-targeted drama, The O.C., at Thursday at 8 (a new time for the sophomore show) opposite The Mountain, prompting WB to rethink its move.