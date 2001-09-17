WB shifts fall debut slate

The WB has revised its fall roll-out schedule in the wake of the terrorist attacks.

Starting this Friday, The WB will launch three new comedies (Maybe It's Me, Reba and Raising Dad) as well as the season premiere of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. On Monday, Sept. 24, 7th Heaven and Angel will start their seasons and on Oct.4 Charmed will have a two-hour season premiere.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, Gilmore Girls will start its second season with a 2-hour premiere, Dawson's Creek and Felicity will get going on Wednesday, Oct. 10 and on Thursday, Oct. 11 new relationship/reality series Elimidate Deluxe will kick off.Men, Women & Dogs and Off Centre will debut as will the season premieres of The Steve Harvey Show and Nikki. New drama Smallville is set to debut on Tuesday, Oct. 16 and the second installment of Popstars will start on Thursday, Oct. 18. - Joe Schlosser