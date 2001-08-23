WB scripting Tarzan series

Superman, The Wizard of Oz and now Tarzan. The WB is developing a drama with co-owned Warner Bros. TV based on Edgar Rice Burroughs' tale of Tarzan, Lord Greystoke.

The network has given a pilot commitment to the series that will be produced by Laura Ziskin and film writers Mike Werb and Michael Colleary. The WB's version will center around a 17-year-old Tarzan who is sent to live with his aunt in New York after being injured by poachers in Africa.

This season The WB is launching Smallville, the tale of a young Superman and earlier this month announced plans for a new take on The Wizard of Oz.

- Joe Schlosser