The WB Scores with Early-Season Premieres

The WB Television Network Monday night topped even last season’s record-setting ratings, with WB

veteran 7th Heaven opening to the biggest ratings of any of

its premieres ever except the opening of Charmed in 1998, which

7th Heaven tied in the overnights with a 7.7 rating/12 share.

Sophomore Everwood followed that performance with a 5.9/8, below last

year’s series debut but above the premiere of any other WB program in the time

period.

Everwood’s closest competitors were the 1997 start of 7th

Heaven and the two-hour debut of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in

March 1997, both with overnights of 5.1/8.

Most surprisingly, 7th Heaven beat a reairing of The

O.C. on Fox, a repeat of Fear Factor on NBC and repeats of Yes,

Dear and Still Standing on CBS.

It also crushed a repeat of The Parkers and the series premiere of

Eve on rival UPN, while only ABC’s PrimeTime Monday beat it in the

overnights.

Everwood also did well, beating an original episode of Fox’s Paradise

Hotel, a repeat of NBC’s Third Watch and UPN’s season premieres of

Girlfriends and Half & Half.