WB Saturday a.m. lineup shines

Kids WB!'s Saturday morning lineup topped all rival broadcast networks on Nov. 3 in kids 2-11, kids 6-11 and key young boys and girls demographics.

Kids WB! was led by Pokemon: Johto League Champions, which was the top program among kids 2-11 (4.5 rating/17 share) and kids 6-11 (5.1/20), according to Nielsen Media Research.

For the morning, Kids WB! averaged a 3.3/14 in kids 2-11 and a 3.8/17 in kids 6-11. - Joe Schlosser