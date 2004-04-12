WB Renews Smallville, Everwood

The WB Television Network has added Smallville and Everwood to its list of next-season renewals, joining Gilmore Girls, Charmed and 7th Heaven. One Tree Hill is expected to join soon, which would mean that the network would have renewed all the dramas it currently has on the air.



Smallville, starring Tom Welling, has been sold in syndication to ABC Family for a fall start. The show is going into its fourth season.

"Since its debut, Smallville has been a winner and we're thrilled that it has continued the tradition of our drama series of returning significant value to our studio partners. Its recent robust off-net sale to ABC Family and HD-Net of [more than $750,000 per episode] came in a marketplace that has not been kind to many new entrants."

Everwood,starring Treat Williams, is entering season three and has been a critical hit. Both shows have suffered ratings declines this year in competition with the onslaught of mega-hit reality shows on other networks.

"Everwood is finishing an astonishing creative year and critics and audiences continue to respond to this powerful drama," Levin said. "It's been a star player for our stations this past November and February sweeps, and we look for that to continue in May."