WB Renews Reba, Grounded, What I Like

The resurgent WB has renewed Reba and Grounded for Life for next season.

Less expected was the renewal of What I Like About You, which had been on the bubble. Remaining bubble-bound are the Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Steve Harvey's Big Time, while the bubble appears to have burst (OK, last bubble reference) for comedies All About the Andersons, The Help, Like Family and Run of the House are not expected to return.

Sources say Regency's Shacking Up, executive produced by Jamie Kennedy and starring Fran Drescher, has a good shot at making The WB's fall schedule.

The network's relationship with Kennedy can only help—his reality show, Wannabes, about starving actresses trying to make it in LA, has been given a six-episode pick-up for this summer, even though JKX's return is uncertain.

The WB already has picked up Jack & Bobby and The Mountain for fall, largely filling the network's available drama slots.

Insiders say John Wells' Dark Shadows and Warner Bros.' Prodigy are dead, while Twentieth's Lost in Space remake also seems to be foundering. Mark Burnett's Global Frequency and Warner Bros.' Rocky Point both are being considered for midseason, although a pilot for Global Frequency hasn't been shot yet.