WB renews Life , cancels Sabrina
The WB Television Network has placed an early next-season order for 22 new episodes of
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach-produced sitcom Grounded for Life.
The WB took over Grounded, starring Donal Logue, in February, when Fox
decided not to place a full-season order for the show and aired only a few new
episodes of the show this fall.
That will leave The WB with a total of 30 original episodes it can air next
season.
The WB has been pleased with the show's performance on Fridays at 9:30 p.m.,
maintaining virtually all of Reba's lead-in and gathering strong ratings
in the network's key young adult demos.
Meanwhile, the network has canceled seven-year veteran Sabrina the Teenage
Witch. The show, starring Melissa Joan Hart, will end Thursday night with
back-to-back episodes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.