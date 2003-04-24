WB renews Life , cancels Sabrina

The WB Television Network has placed an early next-season order for 22 new episodes of

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach-produced sitcom Grounded for Life.

The WB took over Grounded, starring Donal Logue, in February, when Fox

decided not to place a full-season order for the show and aired only a few new

episodes of the show this fall.

That will leave The WB with a total of 30 original episodes it can air next

season.

The WB has been pleased with the show's performance on Fridays at 9:30 p.m.,

maintaining virtually all of Reba's lead-in and gathering strong ratings

in the network's key young adult demos.

Meanwhile, the network has canceled seven-year veteran Sabrina the Teenage

Witch. The show, starring Melissa Joan Hart, will end Thursday night with

back-to-back episodes.