WB Renews Geeks

Summer reality show Beauty and the Geek, which has delivered not only target 18-34 demo ratings for The WB, but some strong 18-49's as well, has been picked up another round in the 2005-2006 season.

The series, from Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg (Punk'd), pairs babes with brainy guys in hopes that the two will rub off on each other.

In its last outing on Wednesday, June 15, the show scored the netlet an almost unheard-of second place at 8-9 in 18-49's with a 2/7, behind only ABC, and was tops in its target demo of 18-34 in the 8-9 time slot.