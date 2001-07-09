WB promotes programming trio
The WB's executive ranks are falling into place. New solo WB Entertainment President Jordan Levin has promoted three programming executives to senior vice president level.
Carolyn Bernstein has been named senior vice president of drama development and Tracey Pakosta and Mike Clements have been bumped up to co-senior vice presidents of comedy development.
The moves come a month after co-Entertainment President Susanne Daniels announced she was leaving the network.
