WB premieres score well

Both Popstars

and claymation series Gary & Mike

made strong midseason debuts on Friday, Jan. 12. The WB's Popstars, almost a female version of ABC's Making the Band, averaged a 4.4 rating for its one-hour 9 p.m. ET/PT premiere, according to Nielsen Media Research metered-market data. Gary & Mike

(8-8:30 p.m. ET/PT) delivered UPN's highest time-period ratings ever in total teens (2.7 rating/10 share), male teens (3.2/12) and female teens (2.3/9).