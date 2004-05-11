WB Picks Up Mountain

The WB Television Network has picked up its second drama for the fall, placing an early 13-episode order for Warner Bros.' The Mountain, starring Oliver Hudson, Barbara Hershey and Tommy Dewey.

The show, executive produced by The O.C.'s McG, is about a prodigal son who surprisingly inherits the family ski resort and decides to come home and run it. The story is loosely based on the life of executive producer and director David Barrett.

The Mountain is The WB's second early pick-up, joining Jack & Bobby with a firm spot on The WB's fall schedule. While The WB's drama options are closing fast, the network still is looking at Dark Shadows, The Robinsons: Lost in Space, Prodigy and Rocky Point.

The WB also is considering Global Frequency, from producer Mark Burnett, for midseason.