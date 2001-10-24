WB orders full run for Friday series

The WB has given all three of its new Friday night series full-season

orders.

Maybe It's Me, Reba and Raising Dad have

all been given 22-episode commitments by WB programmers.

The three new comedies have helped raise The WB's Friday night averages among women 12-34 by 10% (2.3 rating/9 share), adults 18-49 by 30% (1.3/4) and 21% in total viewers (3.4 million), according to Nielsen Media Research.

Maybe It's Me, which is produced by Warner Bros. and Touchstone, has averaged 3.1 million viewers, a 2.6/10 in women 12-34 and a 1.1/4 in adults 18-49.

Reba, which is produced by 20th Century Fox TV, has averaged 4.4 million viewers, a 2.8/10 in women 12-34 and a 1.7/5 in adults 18-49.

Raising Dad, from Paramount Network TV, has averaged 3.8 million viewers, a 2.5/9 in women 12-34 and a 1.4/4 in adults 18-49. - Joe Schlosser