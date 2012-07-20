WB Issues Statement on Colorado Shootings

A gunman opened fire at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo.,

early Friday morning at a screening of The

Dark Knight Rises, killing 12 people and wounding at least 50 others.

Warner Bros., the movie studio behind Christopher Nolan's

Batman film, said, "Warner Bros. is deeply saddened to learn about this

shocking incident. We extend our sincere sympathies to the families and loved

ones of the victims at this tragic time."

The studio has reportedly canceled its Paris screening scheduled for Friday night.

Sen. Chris Dodd, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America Inc. (MPAA), also issued a statement: "We share the shock and sadness of everyone in the motion picture community at the news of this terrible event. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the victims, their loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy."

Media reports say local police apprehended the suspect, reportedly a young man in his 20s named James Holmes, in the parking lot behind the theater following the attack.