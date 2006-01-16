WB Guest Stars Return for Sweeps

The WB is bringing back some familiar faces for the February sweep, with three of four just-announced guest stars reprisals of past characters on past guest stints.

The one new face will be Nick Lachey, who will appear on Twins Feb. 24 as a former underwear model. But even Lachey has appeared on the network before, previously making a guest appearance on Charmed. He has also signed on with The WB for an untitled show about a newlywed baseball star.

The returning guest stars are Desperate Housewives co-star James Denton, who will make another appearance on Reba later this season; James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel) returning to Smallville, and Kelly Carlson (Nip/Tuck) appearing again on Everwood.