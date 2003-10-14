WB Goes Spooky for Halloween
The WB Television Network will pre-empt its regular Friday-night sitcom lineup Oct. 24 in favor of its first-ever original Halloween lineup, featuring A Scooby-Doo Halloween
, Bugs Bunny’s Howl-oween Special
and The WB’s Outrageous Halloween Outtakes
.
A Scooby-Doo Halloween at 8 p.m. and the Bugs Bunny
special at 8:30 p.m. were both produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with the Howl-oween
special featuring Hanna-Barbera Inc. characters.
Anthony Anderson of The WB’s All About the Andersons
will host the outtake special at 9 p.m., featuring clips from The Exorcist
, The Howling
, Young Frankenstein
and The X-Files
.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.