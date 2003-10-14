WB Goes Spooky for Halloween

The WB Television Network will pre-empt its regular Friday-night sitcom lineup Oct. 24 in favor of its first-ever original Halloween lineup, featuring A Scooby-Doo Halloween

, Bugs Bunny’s Howl-oween Special

and The WB’s Outrageous Halloween Outtakes

.

A Scooby-Doo Halloween at 8 p.m. and the Bugs Bunny

special at 8:30 p.m. were both produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with the Howl-oween

special featuring Hanna-Barbera Inc. characters.

Anthony Anderson of The WB’s All About the Andersons

will host the outtake special at 9 p.m., featuring clips from The Exorcist

, The Howling

, Young Frankenstein

and The X-Files

.