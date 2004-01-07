The WB Gives High School Reunion Third Season

Executives at The WB are so impressed with the second iteration of High School Reunion, which doesn’t premiere until February, that they already have ordered a third season of the show.

Executive producer Mike Fleiss and his Next Entertainment this week are starting production on the third installment with alumni from a high school in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Season two, which was produced last spring, will feature alumni from Round Rock High School in Austin, Texas. The first season brought together classmates from the 1992 graduating class of Illinois schools Oak Park and River Forest High for a reunion in Maui, Hawaii, and set all sorts of records for The WB in its Sunday 9 p.m. time slot.

The WB’s other unscripted franchise, The Surreal Life, premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m., with the unlikely duo of ex-evangelist Tammy Faye Baker and ex-porn star Ron Jeremy taking up residence with four other one-time celebrities in a Hollywood Hills mansion.