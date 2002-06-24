WB gains new outlet in Gainesville
The WB Television Network has found a new home in Gainesville, Fla.
The network's programming had been sharing space with United Paramount
Network on WGFL-TV, but that station is scheduled to drop The WB when it picks
up the CBS affiliation there July 15.
That move was the result of the failure of CBS and WJXT(TV) Jacksonville to
reach an affiliation agreement.
The WB will be on Cox Communications Inc. beginning July 15.
Christening itself WBFL-TV, it will occupy the channel 10 position WGFL-TV
had held.
The WB has a 100-plus-market strategy of programming
cable channels as affiliates where there are no available traditional
broadcast outlets.
