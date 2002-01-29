WB expands Sunday slate
The WB Television Network will add two hours of repeat programming on Sunday nights from 5 p.m.
to 7 p.m. starting in the fall, the network said Monday.
The WB said the shows that will fill the new two-hour block will be same-week
airings of prime time WB shows, with the specific programs to be announced at a
later date.
The network programs six nights of prime time each week, the exception being
Saturday.
Saturday is a tough night to reach viewers and particularly tough to reach
the younger-skewing WB audience.
Also, Tribune Broadcasting -- the network's largest affiliate and a 25 percent partner in it -- airs a lot of local sports on its stations Saturday nights, and
pre-emptions would have been a problem.
The WB president Jed Petrick noted that the network's same-week repeat
strategy for 7th Heaven and Gilmore Girls has worked well.
"We believe we will be able to replicate that success by carefully selecting
strong shows to fill out our new 15-hour schedule," he added.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.