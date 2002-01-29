WB expands Sunday slate

The WB Television Network will add two hours of repeat programming on Sunday nights from 5 p.m.

to 7 p.m. starting in the fall, the network said Monday.

The WB said the shows that will fill the new two-hour block will be same-week

airings of prime time WB shows, with the specific programs to be announced at a

later date.

The network programs six nights of prime time each week, the exception being

Saturday.

Saturday is a tough night to reach viewers and particularly tough to reach

the younger-skewing WB audience.

Also, Tribune Broadcasting -- the network's largest affiliate and a 25 percent partner in it -- airs a lot of local sports on its stations Saturday nights, and

pre-emptions would have been a problem.

The WB president Jed Petrick noted that the network's same-week repeat

strategy for 7th Heaven and Gilmore Girls has worked well.

"We believe we will be able to replicate that success by carefully selecting

strong shows to fill out our new 15-hour schedule," he added.