WB Elects to Pick Up Jack & Bobby
The WB Television Network has made its first fall pickup, committing to a full 22 episodes of its young-skewing drama, Jack & Bobby, which is produced by co-owned Warner Bros.
One of the deciding factors was the show's popularity with an upscale audience. According to The WB, the show not only did well with its target 18-34 audience, but also with viewers in households with incomes of over $75,000, according to Nielsen.
Jack & Bobby, which airs Sunday at 9, is about a single mom and her two handsome sons, one of which is destined to become President.
