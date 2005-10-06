WB Cranks Supernatural, Tanks Legal

On the same day it cancelled Just Legal, the WB has given a full-season, 22-episode order to Tuesday-night thriller Supernatural.

The show, from executive producer McG (of the Charlie’s Angels movie franchise and Fox's The O.C.), grew its audience again this week and currently ranks third in the Tuesday 9 p.m. time slot in the male 18-34 and 12-34 demos, according to the network. It also has held 91% if its Gilmore Girls lead-in overall, and 88% in the adult 18-49 demo.

Earlier in the day, The WB announced it was shutting down Just Legal, the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced legal drama. It has been pulled from the schedule immediately, and the network has not announced plans for Legal's Monday 9 p.m. slot or its remaining episodes.

The show, which starred Don Johnson and Jay Baruchel, aired three times this season, but never found an audience. It follows Fox's Head Cases as the second outright cancellation of the season, though UPN has halted production on Sex, Lies & Secrets and NBC has sidelined Friday's Inconceivable.