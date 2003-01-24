WB commits to Sweet Potato Queen

The WB is making a fall pilot commitment to a sitcom based on the book The

Sweet Potato Queen's Book of Love, by Jill Conner Browne.

The book offers Southern-fried advice to women, and it has been so popular

that Browne has followed it up with God Save the Sweet Potato Queens,

The Sweet Potato Queen's Big-Ass Cookbook (and Financial Planner)

and The Sweet Potato Queen's Field Guide to Men: Every Man I Love Is

Either Married, Gay or Dead.

Pamela Eells has signed on to write and executive-produce, while Browne, Kyle

Jennings and Lindy DeKoven will serve as consulting producers.

Production companies are Michigan J. Productions, part of Warner Bros., and

Eells' company, Bon Mot Productions Inc.