WB commits to Sweet Potato Queen
The WB is making a fall pilot commitment to a sitcom based on the book The
Sweet Potato Queen's Book of Love, by Jill Conner Browne.
The book offers Southern-fried advice to women, and it has been so popular
that Browne has followed it up with God Save the Sweet Potato Queens,
The Sweet Potato Queen's Big-Ass Cookbook (and Financial Planner)
and The Sweet Potato Queen's Field Guide to Men: Every Man I Love Is
Either Married, Gay or Dead.
Pamela Eells has signed on to write and executive-produce, while Browne, Kyle
Jennings and Lindy DeKoven will serve as consulting producers.
Production companies are Michigan J. Productions, part of Warner Bros., and
Eells' company, Bon Mot Productions Inc.
